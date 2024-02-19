Tom Hiddleston Crowned Taylor Swift’s ‘Best Ex’ After ‘1989’ Joke at People’s Choice Awards

Kicking off the night with some laughter, Tom Hiddleston was all smiles after being declared Taylor Swift’s “best ex” following 1989 joke at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

During the opening monologue of the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, host Simu Liu spoke about how Swift became one of the most talked about figures in pop culture in 2023.

“Finally, for the most iconic pop culture moment of the year, who could forget that one little movie about a blonde American icon that had the entire country dressing up, dancing the night away, and making huge waves at the box office,” Liu stated. “I’m talking of course about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie.”

After not referencing his own film Barbie, Liu declared, “Oh, I’m sorry did you think I was gonna say the other — no, no. Look, I was a Swiftie long before I was Ken. Okay? Just wanted to be super clear where my loyalties lay. I’m a 1989 baby so Taylor and I, we’re bonding.”

The camera then panned to Tom Hiddleston, who briefly dated Taylor Swift in 2016 as he was laughing at the monologue. The internet quickly declared Hiddleston as Swift’s best ex. “BEST EX FOR A REASON,” one X user stated.

Another X noted, “Tom is a true British gentleman. A good actor, a good dancer too, funny and entertaining during interviews and talk shows. Always stylish. The best ex Taylor had imo.”

Not long after her split from Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift started dating Tom Hiddleston. The duo met at the 2016 Met Gala and their romance quickly drew media attention. However, they broke in September 2016.

Tom Hiddleston Once Praised Taylor Swift As Being An ‘Amazing Woman’

Following their breakup, Tom Hiddleston spoke to GQ about his short-lived romance with Taylor Swift.

“Taylor is an amazing woman,” Hiddleston explained. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

After declaring that their relationship was in fact real, Tom Hiddleston spoke about wearing his well-known Taylor Swift tank top. “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back.”

“And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ’Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ’I’ve got this.’”

Hiddleston then said that the friend pulled out the “I <3 T.S.” tank top. “And we all laughed about it,” he continued. It was a joke. It was a joke. Among friends.”

Tom Hiddleston went on to add that he didn’t expect the Taylor Swift tank top to get so much attention. “I just, I was surprised. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing.”