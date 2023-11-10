Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Punches Out Burglar During Attempted Home Invasion

Sources say he defended his home with his bare fists!

A would be robber ‘messed around and found out’ after trying to rob Tom Hanks’ 34-year-old son, Chet.

According to TMZ, law enforcement reported that before authorities could make it to the scene, Chet Hank punched the suspect after he found him attempting to break into his home on Monday at around 3:00 A.M.

When L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they tried to subdue the 42-year-old perp, but he was being very persistent. After the police finally managed to cuff him, the suspect fell backward onto one of the deputies, breaking his leg in the process.

Both the suspect and the injured deputy were taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was later booked for burglary charges.

Chet was in no way harmed during the incident.

The case will soon be forwarded to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for filling considerations.

Chet is one of Tom Hank’s four children. He shares Colin, 45 and Elizabeth Ann, 41 with his first wife, Samantha Lewes who sadly passed away from bone cancer in March 2002

The Castaway actor also shares Chet and Truman, 27 with his wife Rita Wilson.

Chet hosts a podcast called The Chet Hanks Show, and has also had recurring roles on musical drama series Empire. He is also a talented musician with his hit single, “White Boy Summer” being his most popular yet controversial song.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.