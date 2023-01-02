Will Tom Cruise Need To Return Another Golden Globe Award For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Tom Cruise is well-known for his award-winning movies. In fact, the 60-year-old star has received many accolades for his numerous movies, including three Golden Globes. However, due to last year’s controversy surrounding the Golden Globes, Cruise returned his trio of awards. Now that he’s nominated for another Golden Globe, will Cruise end up returning it?

It’s no surprise that Cruise has won several accolades in his career that spans decades. However, many people were surprised last year when the actor and producer returned all three of his Golden Globe Awards. Cruise had been the recipient for best actor in both Born on the Fourth of July (1990) and Jerry Maguire (1997), as well as best supporting actor in Magnolia (2000). After the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the actor decided to return all of his awards.

The HFPA is the group that puts on the award show each year. However, last year’s Golden Globe Award Show didn’t air due to reportedly unethical behavior in the organization. Plus, it was revealed that the HFPA did not have a single black journalist amongst its 87 international journalists. Since these are the journalists who vote on the awards, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the organization.

Could ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cause Another Scandal?

Now that it’s been over a year since the controversy began, HFPA has made several changes. That may be good news for Cruise who is nominated for best picture for Top Gun: Maverick. The movie sequel is the top-grossing movie for the year and the top-grossing film that Cruise has starred in. Obviously, the movie has been a huge hit for fans of the 1986 original.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Smugness Almost Cost Him His Iconic ‘Titanic’ Role

In the sequel, Cruise returns as the naval aviator Maverick. He must confront his past while training a group of the Navy’s Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission. Since one of the new graduates is the son of Maverick’s deceased best friend and radio intercept officer, the title star is forced to contend with his past.

For Cruise, the sequel has been a boost to both his acting and producing career. The film has received critical acclaim from Rotten Tomatoes, the Golden Globes, and across Hollywood. In fact, since the movie is nominated for best picture at this year’s Golden Globes Award Show, Cruise could take home the award as one of the producer’s.

The question is, is Cruise ready to look past last year’s racial scandal and accept the Golden Globe Award if Top Gun: Maverick wins? We’ll find out in just a few weeks.

More From Suggest