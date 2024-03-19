tom-cruise-shows-off-his-abs-while-scaling-the-hollywood-sign-for-new-stunt

Tom Cruise knows how to keep those abs from going rogue. The Top Gun superstar gave fans a glimpse of his six-pack during a recent stunt. Tom showed the money scaling the Hollywood sign on Saturday over the Santa Monica Mountains in LA.

Cruise perched atop the oversized white letters with a couple of film crew buddies, playfully lifting his black T-shirt for a spontaneous photo. Of course, the image made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

He can fly there to get his abs out on Hollywood sign but never make it to the Oscars…. We can all learn something from this pic.twitter.com/YPGhp5FovA — Navy (@TomCruiseNavy) March 18, 2024

The mystery lingers on what Cruise was up to for that epic shot. However, he is renowned for executing his own daring stunts, solidifying his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. All “signs” point to something Mission: Impossible related.

Tom Cruise’s latest appearance was in last summer’s Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning, where he reprised his role as Ethan Hunt for the seventh installment of the enduring Mission: Impossible franchise. The film grossed $172 million at the domestic box office and garnered two nominations at the 96th Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

Tom Cruise’s Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ Project Was Delayed Until 2025

In October, Paramount Pictures announced the delay of the eighth “Mission: Impossible” movie by a year. This was due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. This pushed the release date from June 28, 2024, to May 23, 2025.

Cruise has encountered production challenges in his films before, notably in the action-packed Mission: Impossible series. Production halted on Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2017 when Cruise broke his ankle performing a stunt jumping between buildings. Despite not fully healed, he got the shot and returned to filming.

The production of the next episode, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, was halted twice as a result of the pandemic. Furthermore, Tom Cruise came under fire for leaked audio in which he reprimanded crew members for failing to follow social distancing protocols.

However, it seems the Risky Business star takes the safety of his cast a crew very seriously. Allegedly, Cruise set aside $700,000 to house the cast and crew on cruise ships. This created a secure environment to work in and reduced the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Top Gun: Maverick also encountered several delays caused by the pandemic. However, it successfully soared to the top as Cruise’s most lucrative film and the second highest-grossing movie of 2022, amassing $1.4 billion globally.