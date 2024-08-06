Tom Cruise, 62, ‘Inseparable’ From 25-Year-Old Singer Amid Romance Rumors

Ready for a new adventure, it appears Tom Cruise is now romantically involved with 25-year-old Spanish singer Victoria Canal.

The Top Gun star sparked romance rumors earlier this summer while attending the Glastonbury festival in England with Canal. The singer ended up joining Coldplay onstage as Tom Cruise was seen watching from the festival’s VIP area.

Days after they met at Glastonbury, Canal attended the premiere of Twisters in London with Cruise. She was even spotted in a helicopter with him en route for the exciting event.

“not tom cruise flying me & my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere !!!! lolol,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “congrats to my talented bud @anthonyramosofficial (somehow we didn’t get a pic that’s so dumb) & the rest of the cast on a riveting film !!”

Cruise went as far as inviting Canal onto the set of Mission: Impossible 8 recently.

“Tom invited Victoria to watch him film for the whole day and that is just not something he does for his random friends,” a source shared. “It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends but they are pretty much inseparable. They have been seeing a lot of one another and Victoria is beautiful. It’s all been happening in plain sight.”

The duo then attended Bruce Springsteen’s performance at Wembley Stadium. They even got a photo with The Boss himself after the show. “I should promote my song (california sober) coming out at midnight,” Canal wrote in an Instagram post, featuring the photo. “But I’m too busy watching bruce with the most random friend i’ve ever made ! xxxx.”

The duo has yet to reveal if things have become romantic between them.

Tom Cruise Allegedly Rekindled Romance With Sofia Vergara Last Year

Although he is allegedly moving on with Victoria Canal, rumors previously circulated that Tom Cruise may have tried to rekindle his romance with Sofia Vergara in 2023.

The duo dated briefly in 2005. However, they called it quits shortly before Cruise got together with his now ex-wife Katie Holmes. However, following Vergara’s split with Joe Manganiello, it appeared that she and Cruise were hanging out again.

“They had a special time together partying in the Hollywood hills and having a blast,” an insider told The Mirror in Aug 2023. “Sofia wasn’t really giving out the signals back then that she wanted anything long-term, so it petered out in a totally amicable fashion and they remained friends.”

The source also stated, “It’s always eaten away at Tom that he dumped Sofia and chose Katie.”

They then added that Sofie had checked “almost every box” for Tom following her divorce.