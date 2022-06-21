Anonymous Source Says Tom Cruise Supposedly Gloating Over Victory In Brad Pitt ‘Feud’

Is Tom Cruise burying Brad Pitt? One report says the success of Top Gun: Maverick has Cruise gloating about winning the war against his rival. Do Pitt and Cruise really have any animosity? Here’s what we know.

‘Cruise Dancing On Pitt’s Grave!’

Per the National Enquirer, Cruise is back on top of Hollywood. He’s apparently telling all his friends that he’s finally leaving Brad Pitt in the dust. The two A-listers co-starred in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire where spies said they didn’t get along. Now, Cruise is the king of the box office while Pitt is nowhere to be found.

RELATED: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Getting Sued For Copyright Infringement, Why This Could Get Messy

“The success of this Maverick sequel has solidified Tom’s unwavering belief that he’s the biggest actor of his generation—at least as far as the action movie genre goes,” an insider says. “And Tom’s not shy about reminding folks Brad hasn’t had anything near a hit like this in years.” All that’s left for Cruise is to win an Academy Award for Top Gun.

Unlike Cruise, Pitt isn’t setting Memorial Day records. He’s still embroiled in his nasty divorce with Angelina Jolie. While Cruise accepts his honorary Palme d’Or, Cruise is preparing to promote Bullet Train. The insider concludes, “Tom’s riding the crest of a wave… while Brad’s turned into something of a stressed-out recluse.”

Brad Pitt And Tom Cruise Have Beef?

What a strange story. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise have no beef. Pitt absolutely hated working on Interview with The Vampire, but it had nothing to do with Cruise. He told Entertainment Weekly, “Six months in the f—ing dark. Contact lenses, makeup, I’m playing the bitch role…” He even attempted to get out of the film by asking David Geffen what it would cost: “He goes, very calmly, ‘Forty million dollars.’”

The finished product shows. Cruise is having a whale of a time as Lestat and Pitt looks exhausted. In any case, that’s ancient history now. We’re coming up on the 30-year anniversary of Interview with the Vampire and both Pitt and Cruise have gone in radically different directions. Cruise committed to action movies years ago, and the success of both Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible prove that was a lucrative decision.

Calling Pitt a failure because he didn’t have as big a hit is just absurd. He just won an Academy Award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That’s his second Oscar to Cruise’s none, not to mention the fact that he produced some arthouse darlings like Moonlight and Minari. If Cruise wants the title of action movie king, he’d really be feuding more with Dwayne Johnson or Vin Diesel than Pitt. It must be nice for Cruise to get this victory lap, but it doesn’t need to come at the expense of anyone else.

Other Celebrity Feud Rumors

The Enquirer loves inventing drama for folks who get along. Back in 2018, it announced Burt Reynolds was feuding with Ariel Winter. She only had kind things to say about him when he died, so that was bogus. We also debunked its allegations about a feud between Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, for the two are friends.

It also tried to start a war between Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts. There was no truth to any of these rivalries, just as there’s no rivalry between Cruise and Pitt. It’s fun to compare their careers, but that doesn’t mean they resent each other.

More Stories From Suggest