Tom Brady’s Kids Spend Father’s Day With Gisele Bündchen’s Miami Boyfriend

Father’s Day was this past Sunday, June 18. And all of the dads were out spending quality time with their kids. Cameras spotted Gisele Bundchen’s rumored ex-boyfriend Joaquin Valente.

Valente, Gisele Spend Father’s Day With Brady’s Kids

Valente he was spending time with NFL Legend Tom Brady’s children. Brady shares two children with supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

“Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente filled in for Tom Brady on Father’s Day … looking after her and TB12’s kiddos as pops made his broadcast television debut,” TMZ wrote.

“The supermodel and her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend had Benjamin and Vivian Brady in tow Sunday as they went paddleboarding for a second straight day in Miami … all but confirming they are still together and going strong … despite some rumblings they were dunzo.”

Brady Roast Caused Rift Between Joaquin, Bundchen

Gisele began dating Valente after she and Brady parted ways, Things appeared to be going well between Bündchen and Valente. But that all changed after the Tom Brady roast last May.

The new couple was the subject of several jokes. Rumors had previously suggested the couple had split. One source even says that Gisele is solely pinning the breakup on Tom.

“She blames the break on Tom,” the source said. “By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.”

Another source added that the spotlight became too overwhelming for Valente following the roast.

“The spotlight was too much for him,” the source said. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting. Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that.”

Following the production, Brady expressed regret over the way the jokes affected his family.

“I loved it when the jokes were about me. Thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids,” Brady said.

“It’s the hardest part about like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way, and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected the people that I care about the most in the world.”