Tom Brady’s Game Day Diet Is More Intense Than You Thought Possible

Tom Brady doesn’t play games, except when he does, professionally. One of the aspects of his life that he views as most important is what he chooses to eat and put into his ‘temple’. And as you can probably imagine, his diet is just as focused and intense off the field as he is on it.

Two things that iconic footballer puts at the top of his ‘to eat’ list are smoothies and veggies. So much so, his chef claims 80% of what they eat in the Brady household are vegetables.

You Are What You Eat

In Brady’s 2017 book The TB12 Method, he lays out his normal diet and his game day diet, and it’s clear from his regimen that the sports icon takes his diet very seriously. From Men’s Health:

“The regimen I follow is a mix of Eastern and Western philosophies. Some of these principles have been around for thousands of years. My nutritional regimen may seem restrictive to some people, but to me it feels unnatural to eat any other way.”

He continued, “Many people have conditioned their bodies to a nutritional regiment made up of lots of white or pale-looking foods—french fries, potato chips, white bread, chicken nuggets—that don’t exist in nature.”

So what exactly does Brady eat, specifically? Well, on game day, his menu is always the same and deceptively simple. He drinks a smoothie and eats an almond butter and jelly sandwich.

Food of the Gods

But the real kicker is that Brady drinks. He drinks a lot. Mostly electrolyte infused water and smoothies filed with fruits and nuts. Berry and banana smoothies being his favorite. But when we say he drinks a lot, we mean it. It is not uncommon for Brady to consume 25 glasses of water in one day. It may seem extreme to us, but when you realize how much pressure he puts on his body, his intake makes more sense.

As you can imagine, all the staples of healthy eating are a big part of his daily diet, from fish and chicken to avocado and eggs. He puts an emphasis on alkalizing foods, which are foods that decrease inflammation in the body.

But You Can Indulge (Occasionally)

But he still knows how to cheat now and again without feeling like he betrayed his training. He is quick to point out that if he wants a piece of bacon or a slice of pizza, he has it. He just understands how important it is to prioritize what his intake is, to maximize his output.

Judging from all his Superbowl rings, seems the man knows what he is doing, both on and off the field.