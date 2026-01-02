tom-brady-sparks-romance-rumors-with-newly-single-celebrity

NFL legend Tom Brady kicked off the New Year with a new playbook—and a much younger potential teammate…

Videos by Suggest

PEOPLE confirms that the 48-year-old and influencer Alix Earle, 25, began the New Year together in St. Barths. Witnesses report they looked pretty cozy—proving that while Brady may have hung up his jersey, he’s clearly still scoring off the field with a 23-year age gap.

Footage shared by TMZ shows Earle and Brady chatting and dancing together. At one point, Earle smiles at Brady and leans in to whisper something while placing a hand on his back. The two are also seen laughing together.

This is Tom Brady and Alix Earle. Entering the year 2026 together. Please discuss 😅 pic.twitter.com/YPKr48yPiR — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) January 1, 2026

In December, the Dancing with the Stars alum and her Houston Texans beau, Braxton Berrios, officially fumbled their relationship after more than two years. Earle took to TikTok to spill the tea on the split, getting vulnerable with her followers in a tearful video.

“It’s just been really hard to process in general, and I think why I’ve been scared to say something is because I feel like it just makes it more real,” Earle said then. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June, and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often.”

Brady’s possible new flame, Alix Earle, at the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party in LA.(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Earle revealed that during a recent trip to Los Angeles, she “really liked it and I thought maybe I wanted to stay there.”

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Instagram Posts After Being Spotted With Alix Earle

Meanwhile, Brady was linked to Irina Shayk in 2023 after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 45. Bündchen married Joaquim Valente in December and welcomed her third child—her first with Valente—in February.

Tom Brady celebrates with his then-wife, Gisele Bundchen, after winning Super Bowl LV in 2021.(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The former Patriots quarterback also shared cryptic posts after being seen with Earle.

Per E! News, Brady shared a quote on his Jan. 1 Instagram Story from Lil’ Wayne’s song “Let It All Work Out”: “People are not beautiful for how they look or speak. They’re beautiful for how they love, care, and treat others.”

He also reposted a graphic showing 99 X’s followed by a single check mark, with the caption: “A winner is a loser who tried one more time.” Brady added a raised-hand emoji to the post…