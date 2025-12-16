‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist Speaks Out After Breakup From Longtime Boyfriend

A Dancing With the Stars fan favorite just waltzed onto social media to spill about her breakup.

After weeks of speculation, an emotional Alix Earle finally addressed her breakup with Braxton Berrios. “Braxton and I are no longer together,” she revealed on TikTok on Saturday.

“We have been doing long distance since, basically, June, and we haven’t got to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me,” the Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars contestant added.

Alix Earle, with her partner, Valentin Chemerkovskiy, performing on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

The influencer shared that she enjoyed her time in Los Angeles while filming the dance competition and had even considered moving there permanently.

Earle acknowledged that a potential move would separate her from Berrios, who plays for the Houston Texans. “I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place,” she said.

“A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs,” the 24-year-old continued.“I want him to have someone who can be there for him 24/7 and support him. He wasn’t really expecting that of me … I constantly felt guilty.”

Earle said Berrios, 30, is her “best friend.” She added that their split has been “really difficult.”

“It just kinda feels like we’re on two different paths right now, and it sucks,” she admitted. However, she insisted they are still “on good terms.”

“I don’t want anyone to come for him or be mean to him,” she added.

The podcaster candidly confessed that she has been questioning herself and isn’t sure if her feelings even make sense.

“I think I ultimately just wanted to go with trusting my feelings,” Earle told her over 8 million TikTok followers. “This has just been really hard. … It’s not drama. It’s not because he did anything wrong or I did anything wrong. It just didn’t really feel like it was working out, in the moment.”

Fans Rally Behind Alix Earle After Split with Braxton Berrios

Of course, Earle’s fans rallied behind the internet personality in the comments section.

“Your vulnerability is so powerful,” one top comment read. “Fully tears in bed, this is so authentic and beautiful,” another onlooker wrote. “Right person, wrong time, you may find your way back to each other!!” a third fan insisted.

Braxton Berrios and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finalist Alix Earle back in April. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The duo had reportedly been a couple for two years.