Todd Chrisley’s Prison Pushes Back Against Claims of Dead Animals in Food

Following Todd Chrisley’s remarks about the food that he is being given in prison, the institution where the reality TV star is serving time is speaking out about his claims.

According to TODAY, the Chrisley Knows Best cast member answered questions regarding the prison he’s at, Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, through his lawyer, Brian Entin. This was for an interview on Chris Cuomo’s News Nation show Cuomo.

“It is so disgustingly filthy,” Todd Chrisley declared. “The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating… The food is dated, and it’s out of date by, a minimum, a year. it’s a year past expiration. and they are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting, I don’t know, they are getting a thousand calories a day.”

Chrisley also spoke about the other inhabitants in the prison such as rats and squirrels. He alleged there may be creatures in the storage facility where the food is placed. “They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out,” he explained. “Because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food.”

Todd Chrisley also accused the facility’s staff members of trying to “break” and “humble” him. “I’ve been told this by a staff member,” he said. “One of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary. So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of Tune a week. She cut it down to six, and from six, it went to three.”

Chrisley added that the prison staff member didn’t have a reason for these changes. “When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”

Prison Issues a Statement In Regards to Todd Chrisley’s Claims

In a statement provided to TMZ, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) claimed they are operating safe and humane facilities despite Todd Chrisley’s claims. Under FBOP regulations, the food service mission in the prisons aims to provide healthy, nutritionally sound, and appetizing meals that meet the needs of each inmate.

The FBOP institutions, which include FPC Pensacola, where Todd Chrisley is being held, are accredited by the American Correctional Association. This organization covers living and other essential regulations.

The FBOP further urged inmates like Chrisley to speak out in a formal review through the prison’s Administrative Remedy Program about any concerns as well.

Todd Chrisley’s daughter Savannah has also spoken out about the prison conditions. During an appearance on Court TV, Savannah stated there have been multiple complaints. “There are complaints of black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, and unclean drinking water. And then in the commissary, they don’t even have bottled water. Apparently, there is a shortage of bottled water.”