Ex-TV personalities and current inmates Todd Chrisley and Josh Duggar didn’t have to miss out on Thanksgiving in the clink yesterday. In fact, proving that variety is the spice of life, both famous felons had choices when it came to their festive spreads.

A spokesperson from FPC Pensacola in Florida informed The New York Post that Chrisley, 55, and his fellow inmates could choose between baked ham or turkey for lunch. The reality TV star also had a tofu option available if he preferred a meat-free meal.

The meal also included all the classic sides. These include sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, a choice of green beans or collard greens, and cranberry sauce. The Chrisley Knows Best star could also enjoy pecan pie if he has any room left after that lavish meal. Additionally, an assortment of fresh fruit was available at his facility.

In 2022, Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Wow, that sounds nice. You know the options I had? Gruel. There was nothing but gruel in my studio apartment. And I ate it and liked it. Everything was closed and I forgot.

I hope you enjoyed your lavish three options with all the fixings and dessert, Chrisley.

Todd Chrisley and Josh Duggar Both Have Plenty of Chances to Work Off Their Thanksgiving Meals

However, Chrisley, who was found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, also had the opportunity to work off all of those calories.

“We are planning on following BOP holiday activity schedule as well for recreation, to include time for softball, volleyball, and small hand game activities,” the FPC Pensacola rep told The Post.

You know what I did after eating my gruel? I punched a mirror and screamed into a pillow.

Meanwhile, Chrisley is expected to leave prison in 2032.

Josh Duggar received a 12-year (151-month) sentence for charges connected to the receipt and possession of child pornography. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

At Duggar’s low-security facility in Texas, inmates can enjoy engaging games and a special meal over the holiday weekend.

The Post also acquired the menu for FCI Seagoville’s Thursday meal, showing that the former 19 Kids and Counting star, 36, will receive a to-go bag for dinner featuring a selection of classic Thanksgiving dishes.

Duggar’s menu offers a delectable selection of either roasted turkey and glazed ham or vegetarian lasagna. The dish comes with dirty rice with soy and kidney beans. The meal includes cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and two rolls. It also comes with an assortment of pies.

Duggar Reportedly Has the Option to Play ‘Name That Tune’ Over the Holiday Weekend

Like Chrisley, Duggar will have plenty of opportunities to work off his Turkey Day calories.

Duggar, who is serving 12 years for charges connected to the receipt and possession of child pornography, can enjoy activities such as racquetball, checkers, and “Name That Tune,” provided they register in advance in the leisure room, as stated in the prison’s flyer. These events are scheduled to begin on Thursday at 1 p.m. and will continue until Sunday, December 1, concluding at 6:30 p.m.

Duggar is not expected to be released until October 2, 2032.