2 Major Rock Stars Confirm They’re Dating

It appears two rock stars just “hard-launched” their relationship, confirming their romance in a very public way.

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Indeed, Godsmack frontman Sully Erna recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, where he confirmed he’s dating Dorothy Martin, the powerhouse vocalist of the fittingly titled band, DOROTHY. Erna also revealed the two have been collaborating on more than just their relationship, with a new track called “Set Me Free” on the way.

“It’s actually really good. It’s a banger; It’s coming out soon,” Erna gushed, per rock outlet Blabbermouth.

“Me and her connected originally because we both went through some history and with bad relationships,” Erna added. “A lot of people kind of go through these things, but we have the opportunity to kind of voice it and vent it through our art. So we both kind of had gone through a similar situation that just felt really appropriate to kind of write about it and set it free. And the song became obvious.”

“It’s just a down-and-dirty good hard rock song. And it’s not a ballad, it’s nothing sappy. It’s actually the opposite.”

Godsmack’s Sully Erna Gushes Even More About His Rock Star Girlfriend

Martin, who recently joined the 40 club, couldn’t help but rave about her new relationship with Trunk Nation host Eddie Trunk.

“I love this man,” the “Kiss It” singer gushed about her 58-year-old rock star beau. “He’s such a good, solid man. I feel safe with him. And we had a wonderful friendship for months and months. I’ve never laughed so much in my life. My face hurts.”

Erna was also eager to sing Dorothy Martin’s praises, telling Billboard that “Set Me Free” is “an incredibly powerful and really straight-up, bad-ass, boot-kicking rock song.” He added, “[Dorothy] has a hell of a voice; she’s so cool and smokey and bluesy. We were really up to do a song with her, so we jumped in the studio with Scott Stevens and me producing, and it’s really cool. The voices work really well together. I’m really excited to release that song and have that get out on the Internet and the airwaves and see how people respond.”

Of course, the Godsmack frontman is no stranger to high-profile romances. In 2023, Erna went public with his relationship with Kelly Fedoni, who was previously married to the DJ Deadmau5. Not one to be outdone by his new girlfriend’s dating history, Erna also claimed later that year that he once dated Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, the “Crying Like a B—” rock star has a daughter named Skylar Brook, who was born in December 2001.