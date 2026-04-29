‘Blind Side’ Star Reflects on Being Given a Second Life After Near-Fatal Stroke

Months after he suffered a near-fatal stroke, Blind Side star Quinton Aaron opens up about being given a second life.

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During a recent chat with TMZ, Aaron said he saw “Jesus” while in a coma following the stroke, which was caused by a severe blood infection.

“At the time, I didn’t know that’s what happened,” he said. “But it made sense as I was told that that was what had happened because I saw Jesus.”

The actor then described the figure as having long white hair, dressed in a matching white robe, and having skin “a little lighter” than his. He further pointed out that there was a “golden glow” around the figure.

Aaron also described how the figure approached him. “He appeared in front of me and placed his hands on my back exactly where the pain was,” the actor said. “‘Til this day, I can still feel his hands as if they’re there.”

He further noted that the pain subsided after the encounter.

The Actor Said Jesus Had Healed Him

Aaron shared that his doctors later told him he would not need any surgery. He said Jesus had healed him.

“This made it like it increased my faith, I would say, because when I found out that I coded, that made so much sense to me,” he said. “Because it was like, instead of it feeling like just a vision, it was like, no, you died… And God, you know, brought me back. Like, he placed his hands on me, and I came back.”

Aaron then said, “So, it feels like I was given a second chance.”

The actor also said the experience made him reflect on his purpose in life, noting there is “more to do.”

This isn’t the first time that Aaron has dealt with health woes in recent years. In 2021, he told Fox News Digital that he had passed away while sitting along a waterfront. He said the incident may have been caused by diabetic ketoacidosis, which is caused by extremely high blood sugar levels.

At that time, Aaron claimed God approached him.

“I was in diabetic ketoacidosis,” he said. “The blood becomes acidic, and your organs start to shut down. So that’s why God was like, ‘Do you want to die?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ Because I was on the way.”

He added that the incident led him to lose more than 200 pounds.