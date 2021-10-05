‘Today’ Star Leaves NBC After More Than A Decade On The Network

Today star Natalie Morales is trading networks after 15 years on the NBC news program. Instead, the famed anchor will be moving over to CBS, where she’ll join the cast of The Talk. The hot topic morning show has seen the exodus of three co-hosts this year alone, in addition to the two hosts who departed the show last year.

The Talk’s Latest Addition Is A Familiar Face

After a troubling first half of 2021, The Talk finally seems to have gotten its groove back with the addition of its latest co-host, former Today star Natalie Morales. After Sharon Osbourne’s chaotic exit from the show, as well as the departures of Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth, the program quickly went on the search for replacements.

Jerry O’Connell, the first male co-host in the show’s history, as well as former NFL star Akbar Gbajabiamila soon made their debuts, and now the panel has finally found its final piece in Morales.

Morales will be joining the show on Monday, October 11, and she’s already “excited” about her new daytime gig. In a statement released regarding the news, Morales wrote, “It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at The Talk.”

The 49-year-old mom-of-two continued, “I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days’ topics, and I can’t wait to get going.”

‘The Talk’ Just As Happy To Welcome Natalie Morales Aboard

Producers on the talk show are particularly pleased to have Morales on board. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join The Talk family,” executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews shared.

“We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel.” They added, “In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience.”

A Thinning Cast Of Co-Hosts

This news comes as the show lost over half of its panel in the span of just a few months. Other than the messy, dramatic exit of Sharon Osbourne, long-time hosts Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth left quietly and with no apparent bad blood with anyone on the show or behind the scenes.

Osbourne, on the other hand, has made it no secret that she’s less than pleased with the way she was forced to leave the show. The drama cast a pall over The Talk that’s finally starting to lift. Hopefully Morales, as well as other newcomers O’Connell and Gbajabiamila, bring the show the breath of fresh air it needs.