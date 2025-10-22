Major ‘Today’ Show Alum Hospitalized for Medical Emergency

A major Today show alum has been hospitalized following a medical emergency.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, Bryant Gumbel was rushed to a New York City hospital following an incident at his Manhattan residence in the evening hours of Oct. 20. Sources close to the situation revealed that the former Today show host was placed on a gurney as they left the apartment building.

It remains unclear what happened to Gumbel, and he was still at the hospital as of the afternoon hours of Oct. 21. A family member told TMZ that he was “okay” but wouldn’t reveal further details about his condition.

Gumbel served as a cohost of Today for 15 years alongside Jane Pauley and Katie Couric. Although he left in early 1997, Gumbel has made various appearances on the long-running morning talk show.

The former Today show star moved to CBS and had a short-lived news-magazine, Public Eye with Bryant Gumbel, from 1997 to 1998. He then hosted The Early Show from 1999 to 2002.

Gumbel also had his own show with HBO, Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel. His show ran from April 1995 to December 2023.

Also during his career, Gumbel has earned four Emmy wins.

The ‘Today Show Alum’s Brother Died Last Year

Bryant Gumbel’s medical emergency occurred nearly a year after his brother, Greg, passed away at the age of 78. He had been battling pancreatic cancer at the time.

The Gumbel family released a statement following Greg’s passing.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel,” the statement reads. “He passed away peacefully, surrounded by much love, after a courageous battle with cancer.”

The family further shared, “Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity. He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration, and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.”

Greg was also a sportscaster and was known for his assignments with CBS Sports, the NFL, and NCAA basketball. He was the announcer for Super Bowl XXXV for CBS in 2001. He was the studio host for CBS’ men’s college basketball coverage from 1998 to 2023.

Greg was survived by his brother, Bryant, as well as his wife, Marcy Kaczynski, and daughter, Michelle.