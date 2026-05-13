Travis Kelce Jokes About Being the ‘Less Famous’ Person in His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Amid his engagement to Taylor Swift, NFL star Travis Kelce jokingly declares he’s the “less famous” person in the relationship right now.

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During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis chatted with his brother, Jason, and guest Colin Jost about the dynamic of their relationships.

“As two guys who are also of the plus one fraternity and have the same experience, how nice is it to be less famous in your relationship?” he asked Jost.

Jost, who has been married to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson since 2020, says the uneven dynamic is a “huge relief.” However, the SNL castmate did mention that he has a different approach to the public than his famous wife does.

“It’s really funny because I think I’m probably almost approached more because she’s less approachable,” Jost pointed out. “Because I’m on TV… people are just like, I’m in their living room, so they were just like, ‘Hey, what’s up, man? How’s going?’ She’s actually almost. like, so famous that they don’t believe it a lot of times.”

However, the comedian admitted there is one downside to being married to the Jurassic World Rebirth star.

“It was hard as a standup,” he said. “Because I would have jokes about either the idea of dating or the idea of marriage or what that is. I can’t be like, ‘She’s nagging me about this!’ Everyone’s like, ‘Shut the f— up!’ It eliminated that part of standup.”

Kelce Previously Spoke About Being the ‘Plus One’ In His Relationship

The chat with Jost comes nearly a year after Kelce spoke about being a “plus one” in his and Swift’s relationship.

During his August 2025 interview with GQ, Kelce seemed happy to support his famous fiancée. “I get to be the plus one,” he declared. “I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan.”

“I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art,” he continued. “And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field…. I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows.”

Sharing how he and Swift relate to each other in terms of careers, Kelce pointed out, “I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions.”

He went on to add, “That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”