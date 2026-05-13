Rock Trio Loses a Member: ‘Decided to Part Ways’

A rising punk rock trio is now a duo after its drummer “decided to part ways” just as the band begins work on their third, highly anticipated album.

Videos by Suggest

Bristol, England’s IDESTROY, beloved for their raucous live shows and for opening for a laundry list of punk rock royalty (Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Mom Jeans, The Subways, and Teen Mortgage, just to name-drop a few), recently took to Instagram to break the sad news to their fans.

“Hi everyone, we have some news to share. Jenn has decided to part ways with IDestroy,” the band, now made up solely by made up of lead singer and guitarist Bec and bass player Nic began.

“We’ve experienced some of the most incredible moments together over the years,” the rockers continued. “From playing download for the first time, to chaotic tours across europe and South Korea (some real stories there…!), to hearing ourselves on radio 1 for the very first time. It’s been a wild and special journey. We are so grateful for everything we’ve shared.”

“We wish Jenn all the best in whatever comes next; We know she’s going to absolutely smash it,” they added of their now-former drummer.

They also took time to make sure that punk rock fans knew that IDESTROY’s upcoming shows were still on.

“We also want to reassure you that this is not the end for IDestroy. We will be continuing as a two-piece, and our live shows won’t be affected. We’ve got some amazing session drummers lined up, and we can’t wait to be back out playing for you,” they added.

“This marks a new chapter for IDestroy, and we’re genuinely excited about what’s ahead,” the former trio wrote before teasing about some upcoming tour news.

Fans React After Rock Trio Loses a Member

Of course, fans showed their support in the comments section.

“Great drummer. Sorry to see her go, but best of luck to her 🔥🤘” one top comment read. “Sad for the loss. Excited for the future!” another fan added. “Aw, that’s a shame. Jenn is a great drummer and will be missed. Looking forward to seeing you on tour all the same,” a third fan echoed.

Meanwhile, the former trio is embracing being a duo. Their social profile avatars already feature just Bec and Nic.

They also posted the video as a reintroduction to the band that goes out of its way not to mention their recently departed member. They also mention how they’re hard at work on their third album…

Here’s to hoping that two is the magic number for IDESTROY.