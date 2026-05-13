Christopher Meloni’s Daughter Offers Hilarious Update on Him After ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Cancellation

Christopher Meloni is “scared and adrift,” according to his daughter, after his Law & Order spinoff was canceled.

Videos by Suggest

Okay, maybe it’s not that serious… after all, Meloni is already lined up for the upcoming NFL drama The Land for Hulu. But his daughter, Sophia Meloni, painted a picture of the 65-year-old actor in a bit of a tailspin.

In a May 6 Instagram Story, she suggested all was not well after Law & Order: Organized Crime, in which he reprised his beloved SVU character, Elliot Stabler, wasn’t renewed for a sixth season.

“My dad has been unemployed for exactly 6 days, and he’s already eaten all the gluten-free bagels and sent me at least 100 Instagram reels on how Al is going to eat us all,” the 25-year-old wrote alongside a selfie in which she sported a nonplussed expression.

Image via Instagram / Sophia Meloni

To prove her point, Sophia posted a snapshot of her dad’s trash: an empty bagel package and what appears to be a scraped-clean jar of peanut butter.

Image via Instagram / Sophia Meloni

She playfully suggested this was evidence that her famous father was available for work. ANY work. “Indie filmmakers, college students, anyone with a flip video camera, this is your opportunity to cast a man, scared and adrift,” she wrote over the photo.

Christopher Meloni Thanked ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fans For ‘Great Ride’

Meloni reprised his beloved Law & Order: SVU character, Elliot Stabler, for the spinoff series in 2021. The show followed Stabler as he returned to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

Christopher Meloni and his daughter, Sophia Eva Pietra Meloni, in 2021. (Photo by Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Meloni returned as his beloved Law & Order: SVU character, Elliot Stabler, for the spinoff series Organized Crime in 2021. The show followed Stabler’s return to the NYPD to fight organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Last month, Meloni took to Instagram to thank fans for the “great ride” of his nearly two-decade run as the detective in the Law & Order franchise.

“I just saw that they announced ‘Organized Crime’ won’t be coming back,” Meloni said in the Instagram video. “I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. It was a good ride. I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years.”

Here’s hoping Meloni finds a new gig soon… or at least someone restocks the gluten-free bagels. In the meantime, indie filmmakers, your leading man awaits.