‘Today’ Host Has Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction Live On-Air

Today show correspondent Vicky Nguyen took “head-to-toe” fashion a bit too literally, causing a wardrobe malfunction of a different sort.

She ditched her professional shoes for UGGs.

The NBC correspondent embraced her misstep on Thursday, Dec. 26, with grace after her co-stars playfully pointed out her bold choice of footwear: neon yellow platform UGGs paired with a professional purple pantsuit.

She chalked up the slip-up (pun intended) to the ever-relatable post-holiday “mom brain.”

Nguyen joined Peter Alexander, co-host Laura Jarrett, and NBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff for a live discussion on the upcoming student loan changes set for 2025.

After wrapping up the segment, Alexander encouraged Nguyen to “kick up [her] heels” and showcase her “Christmas slippers,” playfully adding that it was a “good look.”

Nguyen tried to push back, blurting, “Oh no, no, Peter!”

However, the camera zoomed out, revealing her UGGs in all of their glory.

“This is the day after Christmas, kind of like mom brain moment, where I thought I had the shoes and I didn’t have the shoes,” Nguyen rushed to explain.

The broadcaster is a proud mother to three daughters: 15-year-old Emerson, 12-year-old Odessa, and 8-year-old Renley.

Vicky Nguyen Claims There’s No Beef After the ‘Today’ Show Panel Showed Her Fashion Gaffe

Nguyen expressed gratitude to the show’s director for initially cropping her slippers out of the live shot—until Alexander humorously revealed the secret. Seizing the moment, Soboroff playfully turned the tables on Alexander, teasing him to “show us your tank top.” Alexander took it in stride, jokingly pretending to tear open his shirt, prompting laughter from Nguyen and adding to the lighthearted exchange.

Nguyen also got some words of support from the panel.

“We all want the cozy feel after Christmas. We ate too much, we’re just tired,” Dylan Dreyer pointed out.

Meanwhile, Nguyen took the Today wardrobe malfunction in stride, sharing the footage of the moment on Instagram.

“Ya got me. This is normal Vicky in her natural habitat. Business on top, Uggs on bottom,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Looking ahead, Nguyen shared with TODAY.com that she intends to follow her stage manager’s advice and keep a pair of shoes at the office. “Which I plan to do in the new year to avoid future show-drobe malfunctions,” she explained to the outlet. “I totally blanked on bringing shoes this morning and wore my comfy UGG platforms which happen to be neon yellow.”

Meanwhile, she insists she’s not sore at Alexander for outting her UGGs.

“All in good fun, so I don’t have any beef with him,” Nguyen claimed. “I will say, it reminds me of a couple times I’ve gotten dressed in the dark and ended up with two watches on my wrist.”