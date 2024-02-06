Toby Keith Dead at 62, Fellow Country Stars Mourn the Late Musician

Following the news that Toby Keith passed away after a two-year battle with stomach cancer, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the country superstar.

Fellow country singer Jason Aldean paid tribute on his Instagram by posting a pic of Keith performing on stage. “Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing,” Aldean wrote. “Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man.”

Zach Bryan also paid tribute by posting on X. “Too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. Really hard thing to hear. Rest in peace friend we love you.”

John Rich also stated, “Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend Toby Keith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy.”

Carrie Underwood posted pictures of her and Keith on Instagram. “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir!”

“We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

Toby Keith Prided Himself on Loving Family Environment Away From the Spotlight

After announcing his stomach cancer diagnosis in 2022, Toby Keith spoke to PEOPLE about his personal life. Among the things he was proud of was having a loving family life away from the spotlight.

“Everybody in the family is good,” he stated. “I was raised by good parents and I have great kids. They don’t have any issues at all — none. They all grew up with me being successful, but they are not hooked on that part of the business.”

Keith was married to Tricia Lucus for nearly 40 years. He ended up adopting her first daughter, Shelley Covel Rowland. They also had daughter Krystal and son Stelen together.

In a statement on Keith’s X account, the country star’s family announced he passed away in his sleep on Feb. 5 while being surrounded by his loved ones. “He fought his fight with grace and courage,” they also wrote.