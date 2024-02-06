Toby Keith Dead at 62, Country Fans Pay Tribute

Heartfelt tributes are flooding in for country singer Toby Keith, who passed away at the age of 62 on Monday after battling stomach cancer. Keith was with family when he “passed away peacefully,” as stated on his website and social media accounts. “He fought his fight with grace and courage,” the X (formerly Twitter) post read. “Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Throughout his decades-long career, Toby Keith sold over 40 million albums and achieved an impressive 20 number-one singles. Some of his iconic hits include “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,”, “Beer for My Horses,” and “As Good as I Once Was.”

Keith was often seen as a polarizing figure in country music. He gained recognition for his undeniable patriotism in songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” after 9/11. His repertoire also includes lively barroom anthems like “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup.”

Fans Pay Tribute to Toby Keith, Flooding Social Media

As news of Toby Keith’s passing spread, fans, friends, and peers alike took to social media to pay tribute. “This one hurts. His music helped me through so many points in my life and brought so much joy to so many people,” one fan wrote.

“Thanks for all the hours of Should’ve Been A Cowboy me and my compadres drunkenly sang at the top of our lungs in a packed bar,” another country music lover tweeted.

One Toby Keith fan noted his iconic blonde locks. “There’s no other artist that simultaneously had the best hair of the 90s whilst also having the most absolute bangers in music,” they wrote.

Other fans paid tribute to Toby Keith’s patriotism. “What Toby Keith did for country music, America, & our troops cannot be understated,” they wrote. “After 9/11, his music united & lit a fire under us all. Thank you, Toby, we’ll hold the line. Rest easy, old friend.”

Toby Keith wrote most of the soundtrack for early GWOT. Dang, RIP. pic.twitter.com/2aaYhwzxC7 — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) February 6, 2024

In a recent interview with 9News, the singer, who was diagnosed in 2021, openly discussed his ongoing battle with stomach cancer.

‘I was going through all the chemo, radiation, surgery, and I got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened,” he told the outlet. “I had my brain wrapped around it, and I was in a good spot either way.”

His wife, Tricia Lucas, and their three children – daughters Shelley Covel Rowland and Krystal Keith, along with son Steven – survive him. Additionally, the singer leaves behind four grandchildren.