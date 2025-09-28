TLC Reality Show Family Loses 3 Members in Car Crash, 5 Others Hospitalized

A car crash has killed three members of the Michigan-based Putman family, stars of TLC’s Meet The Putmans, and injured several others.

Videos by Suggest

Family member Isabelle announced on the family’s Instagram account Saturday that “Papa” Bill Putman, Barb (“Neenee”), and Aunt Megan died in a “tragic car accident.”

The crash occurred on Friday at a rural intersection near Cass City, north of Detroit, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. Police confirmed Bill, Barb, and Megan died at the scene. The five other family members “were transported to respective hospitals by helicopter and MMR, some in critical condition.”

A car crash has killed three members of the Putman family, stars of TLC’s Meet The Putmans, and injured others., (Image via YouTube / Growing Up Putman)

The semi-truck driver and his female passenger also suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized.

“My entire family — Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna — all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope, our peace, and our salvation. Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control,” Isabella added in the Instagram post.

Family patriarch Bill Putman and his wife, Barb, died in Friday’s crash. (Image via YouTube / Growing Up Putman)

“We ask for your continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this deep loss,” she continued. “Thank you for every prayer, message, and act of love. Your support means more than words can express.”

TLC Fans Show Their Support for Putnam Family Following Tragic Car Crash

TLC fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for the Putnam family following the devastating car crash.

“I have never cried so hard for a family I’ve never met,” one onlooker wrote. “I don’t even have enough words to say how sorry I am for your loss; I am going on my knees in prayer for you and your family,” they added.

“’m incredibly shaken to hear of this great tragedy. Your sweet Neenee, Papa, and Aunt Megan leave such a beautiful legacy and testimony. Sending so much love and prayers for the rest of you in these coming days,” another comment read.

Per IMDb, Meet the Putmans aired on TLC for six episodes from September to October 2017. The reality series followed the lives of Bill and Barb, their four children, and their extended families. All of them lived together in one house.

Meet the Putmans was revived in 2021 as the YouTube series Growing Up Putman. Their last upload was in January.