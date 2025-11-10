tlc-reality-show-couple-marries-after-7-years-together

A TLC reality show couple is officially married after nearly a decade together.

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston said, “I do!” to Brice Bolden outside the Johnston family home in Forsyth, Georgia, on Nov. 8.

While chatting with PEOPLE about the celebration, Johnston stated that she and Bolden had envisioned a “small, intimate” event surrounded by their “nearest and dearest.”

Guests were notably encouraged to dress in “semi-formal, fall-time colors” to complement the TLC reality show couple’s “romantic fall” wedding theme.

The duo, who have been together since 2019, met in their neighborhood and lived three hours apart. They decided to exchange vows on the Johnstons’ property because that was where their relationship first began.

“[It’s] where we spent most of our dating life,” Johnston said.

She further pointed out that the couple’s ceremony symbolized “Togetherness at the place where it all started.”

The couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Leighton, was their adorable flower girl. While Johnston walked down the aisle, Kira Grannis’ version of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” played.

The reality TV star’s dress was from Casablanca Bridal.

The TLC Reality Show Couple Revealed What the Marriage Really Means to Them

Meanwhile, Johnston spoke about what the marriage really means to her and Bolden.

“[The marriage means] officially being able to call ourselves a family of three,” she explained. “And being a team.”

Regarding the future of the little family, Johnston hopes she and Bolden will have a sibling for their daughter.

“I think one day, when Leighton’s a little older, maybe closer to school, I can convince [Bolden] for us to just have one more,” she said. “One more try for a little person is what I tell him.”

She then noted, “Just for us to try, because we would definitely be stoked about having one average and one little. It would be hilarious for us to have a boy version of me since we have a girl version of Brice.”

Johnston has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, while Bolden and their daughter are of average height.