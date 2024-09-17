Tito Jackson Was Rushed to Hospital With Medical Emergency Before Death, Police Reveal

Tito Jackson, who passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday, experienced a medical emergency earlier that evening at a shopping center.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday in Gallup, New Mexico, an officer from the Gallup Police Department received a report of an individual in need of medical assistance near the American Heritage Plaza. The officer quickly requested an ambulance, according to the GPD press release.

The individual was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Toriano “Tito” Jackson.

The police report did not specify a cause of death. The preliminary investigation into Jackson’s death is still underway. Currently, witnesses are being interviewed and investigators analyzing both physical and electronic evidence.

Tito Jackson’s Sons Penned a Heartfelt Tribute to Their Father

Meanwhile, Tito’s sons—Taj, TJ, and Taryll Jackson—posted a heartfelt joint statement on their band 3T’s Instagram account yesterday in response to the news of their father’s passing.

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” his sons penned.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” the brothers continued. “Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’”

“Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously,” they added. “It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us.’ Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

At the age of 12, Tito Jackson and his brothers began performing in talent shows. By 1968, they secured a record deal, and the group, known as the Jackson 5, rapidly rose to fame. In 1969, they released several hit songs, including “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and “I’ll Be There.”

In 1997, Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his brothers. A few years later, in 2001, he reunited with them for a special concert celebrating Michael Jackson’s 30th anniversary, held at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, Tito’s death comes a little over 15 years after the death of his brother Michael. The self-proclaimed “King of Pope” passed away at the age of 50 in 2009.