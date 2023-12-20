Timothée Chalamet Opens Up About Steamy Beyoncé Concert Date With Kylie Jenner

Months after he and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner made headlines over their PDA-filled date night during a Beyoncé concert, Timothée Chalamet spoke about the fun evening.

While speaking to MTV, Chalamet described the night as being great. “Hard to be present,” he explained. However, the Wonka star admitted he wasn’t ready to sing along at the show. “I was actually surprised [I knew some lyrics]. I’m not like BeyHive level but I thought I knew way more.”

Speaking about his favorite Beyonce songs, Timothée Chalamet quickly mentioned Halo. “I do love Halo, though. Halo was a great moody 12-year-old, head against the bus window song.”

Rumors about Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship started this past spring. However, it wasn’t until they kissed at the Beyonce concert that they became public about the romance. Jenner shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. She hasn’t addressed the relationship as much as Chalamet has.

Timothée Chalamet Seemingly Addressed His Relationship With Kylie Jenner in October 2023

In October 2023, Timothée Chalamet dropped some hints about dating Kylie Jenner while trying to keep his personal life private. He told GQ that while he understands the interest, he’s not quite ready to be open about everything.

“I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter,” Chalamet explained. “Because my intense fandom has led me to where I am.”

Timothée Chalamet also apparently “bristled” at the thought of him not being entitled to a wholly private life. GQ reporter, Daniel Riley stated, “If he wanted to be left alone he might not spend time with one of the four most followed people on Instagram.”

Chalamet addressed hanging out with Jenner and recalled the South Park episode about the Worldwide Privacy Tour (a parody of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry). “Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.”

Timothée Chalamet did note that he thought it was important to protect his humanity in order to enhance his art. “You’ve got to have the experiences in your personal life that are usable to you,” he continued. “The experiential rush of my career taking off was so new to me that those were the experiences that were feeding my work for a while. But you’ve got to have real experiences. Human experiences. You’ve got to fall in love, you’ve got to be bored.”

Chalamet added that he continues to live his fast-paced life and never disappears from view. “But this year, in L.A., I feel like I have in a great way.”