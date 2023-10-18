Timothée Chalamet Comes Clean About Those Cannibalism Allegations Against Former Co-Star Armie Hammer

In a recent interview with GQ, Timothée Chalamet, one of Hollywood’s most promising young actors, finally broke his silence regarding the allegations against his former co-star, Armie Hammer. Chalamet, known for his roles in acclaimed films like Call Me by Your Name and Dune, shared his thoughts on starring in the film Bones and All, which coincidentally involved the theme of cannibalism while the allegations against Hammer were at their height.

Bones and All, released in 2022, saw Chalamet portraying a young cannibal in the movie, which was based on a novel. The film itself received critical praise for Chalamet’s performance but was overshadowed by the media frenzy surrounding his former co-star, Armie Hammer. The allegations against Hammer, which included disturbing messages purportedly sent from his social media accounts referencing violent acts like drinking blood and cannibalism, had ignited a firestorm of controversy.

Peculiar Timing

In the GQ interview conducted before the recent Hollywood actors’ strike, Chalamet reflected on the peculiar timing of his role in Bones and All amidst Hammer’s allegations. He stated, “I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing?” The actor acknowledged the significance of starring in a film centered on cannibalism during the height of the allegations against his Call Me by Your Name co-star, saying, “It made me feel like: Now I’ve really got to do this because this is actually based on a book.”

While Chalamet candidly discussed his role in Bones and All, he remained somewhat guarded when it came to expressing his personal feelings regarding the accusations against Hammer. The two actors had once appeared to share a close friendship, which had left many curious about Chalamet’s thoughts on the controversy. When asked about Hammer’s allegations, Chalamet replied, “I don’t know.” He further described the situation as “disorienting,” acknowledging the intensity of the media scrutiny and clickbait surrounding such allegations.

Armie Hammer’s life and career have seen a considerable downturn since 2021 when the allegations against him first surfaced. In the same year, a woman who claimed to have been in a four-year relationship with Hammer accused him of rape. Despite Hammer’s consistent denial of any criminal wrongdoing, the controversy surrounding the allegations resulted in his exit from several high-profile projects, including the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and the Broadway play The Minutes. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office dropped the sexual assault charges against Hammer, citing a lack of evidence.

Different Paths

In stark contrast, Timothée Chalamet’s career has continued to flourish. He has taken on notable roles, such as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, solidifying his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young talents. This holiday season, Chalamet will return to the big screen as the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Chalamet’s GQ interview marks the first time the actor has provided a formal comment on the Armie Hammer controversy since the allegations became public. In 2021, when Time magazine asked about the claims, Chalamet had chosen not to provide a partial response, recognizing the need for a more comprehensive conversation on the matter.

Timothée Chalamet’s comments offer a glimpse into the delicate balance he faced in promoting his work amid a tumultuous backdrop, all while navigating the controversy surrounding a former co-star.

His continued success in the entertainment industry underscores his talent and ability to rise above challenging circumstances, allowing his work to speak for itself.