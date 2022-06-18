Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Daughter Shows Off Musical Talents, Fans Can’t Believe It

With parents like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, it’s no wonder their daughter Audrey McGraw is musically gifted! The 20-year-old recently shared a video of herself singing and playing piano on Instagram and fans were blown away by her talent.

Audrey McGraw Shares Impressive Singing Video

“Very rough, very messy little main squeeze jam today,” Audrey captioned a video of herself sitting at a keyboard. “I just think this song is the coolest. Only Time by @instasqueeze.” Fans and followers were quick to show support in the comments section.

“Such an amazing and beautiful voice!!” one fan enthused. “You are beautiful and so talented!! You will go far in life and leave a mark in the world!!!” Another follower wrote, “I feel like I should be watching this performance in a dark, smoke filled, bar in New Orleans.”

Are The Rest Of The McGraw Girls Musically Inclined?

She isn’t the only talented McGraw daughter. Her older sister Gracie has been pursuing a career in acting, spending time in Los Angeles, then relocating to New York City to work on Broadway. She has also joined her dad on stage to perform, singing a duet of “Here Tonight” at a Nashville show.

Middle daughter Maggie doesn’t appear to be pursuing a career in the entertainment industry—she just finished up a Master’s degree in sustainability science at Stanford University—but that doesn’t mean she isn’t musically gifted. While attending Stanford, Maggie performed in a rock group and her country superstar dad always tried to catch her shows whenever he got the chance.

McGraw And Hill’s Thoughts On Raising Their Kids

In a 2017 interview with AOL.com, Hill talked about what it’s like to raise their daughters. “As a parent, you don’t want to stand in the way of their dreams,” Hill explained. “You want to protect them; you want to make sure they aren’t disappointed.”

“Sometimes, it’s better to let your children go through things on their own and let them experience it instead of saying, ‘Don’t do it this way, or you must do it this way,’” the country singer finished.

In a recent People interview, McGraw shared his own thoughts on raising their kids: “We’ve raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I’m most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we’ve done a pretty decent job, especially Mom.” With superstar parents like McGraw and Hill, it’s no surprise that their daughters are pursuing careers in music, whether it’s on a Broadway stage, or in the recording industry.

