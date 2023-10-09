Tim McGraw Celebrates 27 Years Of Marriage To Faith Hill With A Major Throwback Pic

The country lovebirds are celebrating their anniversary by sharing their first-ever picture together.

After 27 years of marriage, Tim McGraw, 56, posted an adorable throwback photo featuring Faith Hill, 55, on Instagram. The old-school snap of the couple is giving us all of the nostalgia.

McGraw lovingly captioned the photo, “This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1994. This was backstage of the “New Faces” show at the Country Radio Seminar……I fell for you in an instant!

He continued, “Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter’s smiles. I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary my love! @faithhill.”

According to Just Jared, McGraw and Hill first met in 1994 at the Country Radio Seminar. The Nashville-based event showcased up-and-coming talent in the country music space. Despite both singers being part of committed relationships at the time, they both fell for each other.

After meeting one another, McGraw and Hill went on tour together in 1996. During the tour, their relationship began getting serious. So serious, the couple proceeded to exchange vows on October 6 of the same year. If you know someone is “the one,” you know!

The Country Music Power Couple’s Key To A Successful Marriage

Being in the limelight makes relationships harder to maintain, but McGraw and Hill seem to have their happy marriage down to a science.

“We just made a commitment early on, when we first decided we were getting married and having kids, that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose,” McGraw explained in an interview with ET.

McGraw added that another important aspect of his relationship with Hill and their three daughters is that they are willing to be “brutally honest” with each other.

He continued, “Faith and I were going to raise our girls to be strong, independent, and fierce and have their own minds and have their own opinions,”

“And sometimes I go, ‘Dang, do we want them to be that independent and strong?’ But yeah, we’re so proud of them,” McGraw explained.

Here’s to many more years of happiness for the iconic couple!