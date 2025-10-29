TikToker Was Found Unresponsive At Private Florida Club Before Death

Fans of TikToker Ben Bader were shocked by the sudden passing of the 25-year-old. Now, new details have surfaced in regards to his death.

According to Jupiter Police Department spokesperson Shawn Reed, the TikToker was unresponsive while at Admiral’s Cove, a private members’ club in Jupiter, Florida. He appeared to be in medical distress.

“He was discovered by fellow residents and appeared not to be breathing,” Reed told the Daily Mail.

Despite first responders trying to save his life, doctors pronounced him dead at a nearby hospital. Reed says that law enforcement has not ruled out foul play and is actively investigating the death of the TikToker.

Based in Miami, Bader entertained more than 200,000 people online. After his passing, Bader’s family spoke with TMZ about the TikToker. They described him as a “visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others.”

TikToker Dies

“He made a profound impact on everyone who knew him through his wisdom, humor, and compassion,” his family said. “Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives.”

Likewise, his girlfriend, Reem, shared a tribute to him as well.

“The past few days have been the hardest few days of my entire life and I’ve never dealt with this before,” she said. “Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life. He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time.”

“No one really knows and it seemed to have been extremely sudden,” Reem said. “There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night, and he seemed so normal.”

According to Reem, she had just spoken to him a few hours prior to his death.

“He was just smiling and being so funny,” she added. “I feel so lucky to have been loved by him, but I’m also so jealous of the people who didn’t know him well because it’s just so easy to just move on.”