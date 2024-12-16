TikToker Joules Smith Dead at 6, Cause of Death Revealed

In a video posted to TikTok and Instagram on Dec. 12th, TikTok creator Joe Smith announced that his six-year-old daughter, Joules Smith, died from a brain tumor.

Joe confirmed that Joules had passed away on Dec. 9th after her battle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), which she was diagnosed with earlier in the year. According to DIPG.org, DIPG “is a type of brain tumor found in the brainstem” that affects children between 5 and 7 years old.

“We love you our little dancing queen,” he captioned the video.

Joe explained why he and his wife had been absent on social media for the past few weeks, as they were spending as much time as possible with their daughter.

Joe shared news of Joules’ illness was back in May. Following her diagnosis, a GoFundMe was set up for the family. The page confirmed that the cancer was “incurable” and that Joules only “has only been given 9 months to live.”

The fundraiser reach over £96,000, almost reaching a goal of £100,000.

“Dancing For Joules”

Joe also began posting videos featuring Joules to raise awareness for childhood cancer. The TikToker asked users to create their own videos to help raise awareness using the hashtag #DancingForJoules.

After Joe’s request for others to join in on their efforts, over 3,000 videos have been posted with the hashtag.

“[She] has been an absolute inspiration to everyone, and I’m so proud to be her dad, as is her mom,” Joe said in his video. “We take so much comfort in knowing she inspired and touched the lives of so many people from around the world.”

“If you’re going to do anything, please let’s carry on dancing for our beautiful little Joules because I know she will still be dancing,” he added.

Smith also announced that the family would be having a “send off” for Joules on Dec. 27 at The Garden of Eden Crematorium in Kent, England. Guests are encouraged to “wear pink and blue for Stitch and Angel colours, but you’re welcome in black.”

The family is also requesting that people donate as a part of the “dancing for Joules” campaign. Donations can be made to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.