tiktok-star-leah-smith-dead-at-22-following-lengthy-health-battle

Leah Smith, a rising TikTok star, has reportedly passed away at the age of 22 following a lengthy health battle.

According to the Daily Mail, Smith, who is from Liverpool, had been battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, which is a cancer that affects soft tissue and bones. Her family revealed she died on Monday morning.

Her boyfriend, Andrew, also shared details about her passing in an emotional video. “I just want to say thank you to everyone,” Andrew shared. “All your comments did help. She did actually read all of them. And anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realize.”

Andrew then stated he and her loved ones will miss Leah. They will also make sure they never forget her. “I want to see everyone speaking about Leah and how amazing she is and how much she helped everyone. We’ll never let Leah be forgotten.”

Her mother and best friend Vikki said she had been moved to end-of-life care. Her passing was “so peaceful.”

“[Leah] looks as beautiful as ever and we’re just grateful we can be at her bedside,” they shared. “And hold her hand to comfort her through it. Andrew hasn’t left her side, he’s been an absolute rock to her throughout this journey.”

Leah Smith Told Her Followers Last Month Her Doctors Wanted to Stop Treatment Because It Was No Longer Working

Leah Smith’s passing comes just weeks after she revealed in a TikTok video that she was “so scared” of stopping treatment. This was after her doctors told her that the treatment wasn’t working anymore.

“All the pain meds aren’t working ,” Leah said at the time. “So they really just want to get me to as comfortable a state as possible.”

“I don’t know what this means for me, if it is the end of the journey. But all my family have come round and I am just going to act like I’m good and great because quite frankly, I am so so scared. I don’t want to die yet. I’m sorry.”

Leah Smith previously spoke about her cancer diagnosis with the Liverpool Echo in 2020. “I had really bad back pains for 10 months. It was constant then I lost all the feeling in my left leg and I knew something was most definitely wrong.”

“I wanted to start a TikTok to express my journey and show people my life living with cancer – the ups and downs of it. People absolutely love it.”