tiktok-star-arrested-after-allegedly-killing-therapist-whose-body-was-found-on-roadside

A TikTok star with nearly 4 million followers has been arrested in connection with the death of a Louisiana therapist. The therapist’s body was found wrapped in a tarp by the roadside.

Terryon Thomas, 20, was booked into the Dallas County Jail in Texas on October 1, according to online jail records. His booking record indicates that he faces charges from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated criminal damage to property, and resisting arrest. He is currently being held without bond.

Terryon Thomas, who goes by “Mr. Prada 456” on TikTok, has nearly 4 million followers. (Image via TikTok / @mr.prada456)

According to an arrest warrant obtained by USA Today, Thomas was apprehended after police reported that he was found driving the vehicle of 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham and attempted to flee during a traffic stop.

The Baton Rouge police confirmed that Thomas is the individual known as “Mr. Prada 456” on TikTok. His account boasts 3.9 million followers, with his latest video uploaded around September 29. His account seems to be something of a video blog, mostly filmed around his home.

It’s Unclear if the TikTok Star Knew the Therapist

On September 29, a passerby discovered Abraham’s body inside a trap, which had been rolled up and left on the side of a highway, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office also reported that Abraham’s death was a homicide resulting from blunt force trauma.

Abraham, known as Dr. Nick, was a life coach and a licensed professional counselor. (Image via Facebook/ Nick Abraham)

Police previously released surveillance images from a store showing an individual believed to be the last person seen driving Abraham’s vehicle. The person of interest was not named at first. However, authorities later identified Thomas from a lineup as the driver.

Police previously shared surveillance images of a person believed to be the last driver of Abraham’s vehicle. (Image via Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Abraham, known as Dr. Nick, was a life coach and licensed professional counselor. However, authorities have not confirmed whether Thomas and Abraham were acquainted. It remains unclear if Thomas has entered a plea regarding the charges or if he has secured legal representation. As of Wednesday, October 2, Thomas is not facing any charges related to Abraham’s death.

Meanwhile, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is now reportedly overseeing Abraham’s homicide case.