TikTok Personality Dies After Suffering Complications From ‘Mommy Makeover’: Rachel Tussey Was 47

TikTok personality Rachel Tussey has passed away after suffering from complications associated with a recent “mommy makeover.” She was 47 years old.

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In a statement to TMZ, Tussey’s family confirmed the news.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Rachel’s passing,” the statement reads. “We would like to thank everyone, around the world, who faithfully prayed for Rachel and our entire family throughout this extraordinarily difficult time in our family’s life.”

The family further shared, “The outpouring of support, from our community and beyond, has provided us with so much comfort at a time when it was dearly needed. We ask that our family be given time and space to grieve our unimaginable loss.”

The Ohio-based influencer previously received a tummy tuck as part of her “mommy makeover” earlier this month.

According to her doctor, Dr. Tork, Tussey experienced health complications associated with the procedure. However, he has denied playing any role in Tussey’s health deterioration.

“I am heartbroken for Rachel Tussey and her family,” he previously told TMZ. “My thoughts remain with her loved ones during this devastating time. Like them, I am struggling to understand how this could have occurred.”

In a new statement, Dr. Tork stated Tussey’s death was an “unimaginable tragedy.”

“I am devastated for Rachel Tussey and her family, and I am sending my deepest condolences and prayers to her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” he stated. “My thoughts remain with everyone who loved Rachel. I hope that, in time, the full facts surrounding what happened come to light, bringing clarity and some measure of peace to her family and to everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss.”

Tussey Family GoFundMe Raises Nearly $40,000

Just after Tussey started experiencing the complications, a friend launched a GoFundMe to help her family.

In an update, Rachel’s husband, Jeremy, spoke out about her death. “We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and generous support shown to our family during this incredibly difficult time. Last night, my wife Rachel lost her battle while in hospice care.”

He further stated that the donations, messages, and kindness have meant more to the Tussey family than words can express. “They have helped ease burdens and reminded us that we are not alone as we navigate this loss.”

Jeremy then described Rachel as an amazing wife, mother, and person “who touched so many lives.”

“We will carry her memory with us always,” he added. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family.”

The fundraiser has secured more than $37,000 from nearly 700 donations.