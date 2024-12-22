Tiger Woods’ Son Makes His First-Ever Hole-in-One While Golfing With Dad—And It Happened on Live TV!

Seemingly following in his father’s footsteps, Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie made his first-ever hole-in-one-while golfing with the sports legend this weekend. The exciting moment was caught on live TV.

The father-son duo was playing together at the PNC Championship on Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, when the 15-year-old made the hole-in-one.

Charlie was on the par-3 fourth hole when he landed the shot. His ball landed several feet away but then bounced straight into the cup.

The teenager didn’t realize he landed the hole-in-one until his father embraced and congratulated him.



After making the hole-in-one, Charlie spoke to the Golf Channel about the moment.

“It was a perfect 7-iron, so just kind of hit it,” Charlie said, per ESPN. “Down off the left, a little cut 7. It was awesome. I didn’t think it went in. I don’t believe anybody until I go up there and see it.”

Tiger and his son had been leading the tournament as they were going into the final round. They were going up against Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, as well as Vijay Singh and his son, Qass.

Along with his son, Tiger’s daughter, Sam, participated in the tournament as their caddy.

Tiger Woods Spoke Out About His Recent Back Surgery Shortly Before the PNC Championship

Just before the PNC Championship, Tiger spoke to reporters about his sixth back surgery, which he underwent in September.

“That was one of the reasons why I had the surgery done earlier,” he explained while chatting about the tournament. “So that hopefully I could give myself the best chance to be with Charlie and be able to play.”

He then spoke about keeping his athletic edge amid the recovery.

“I’m not competitive right now, but I just want to be able to have the experience again,” Tiger continued. “This has always been one of the bigger highlights of the year for us as a family, and now we get to have that moment together again.”

Tiger also spoke about how he helps his son handle the high expectations the people have of him.

“I was always reminding him, ‘Just be you. Charlie is Charlie,’” he stated. “Yes, he’s my son. He’s going to have my last name, and it’s going to be part of his core. But I just want him to be just himself and be his own person. That’s what we can only do.”

Tiger pointed out that he always encouraged his son to “carve” his own name and path, as well as have his own journey.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” he said. “In this day and age where everyone is basically media, with all the phones, being constantly filmed and constantly people watching, that’s just part of his generation, and that’s part of the world that he has to maneuver through.”