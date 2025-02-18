Tiffany Fong Addresses Claims That She’s Pregnant With Elon Musk’s Child

Despite the circulating rumors, Tiffany Fong has confirmed that she is not pregnant with Elon Musk’s baby.

The crypto journalist hit the spotlight after Ashley St. Clair announced she and Musk welcomed their baby five months ago. The rumors about Fong began when St. Clair’s posts questioned how the journalist earned $7,526 from Musk’s X platform between Sept. 7 and Oct. 11 resurfaced.

However, Tiffany Fong cleared the air and denied any involvement with Elon Musk. She told the Daily Mail that she’s never even met the billionaire in person and is not pregnant.

“Wow, according to the Internet, I’m ‘pregnant,’” Fong also wrote in a post on X over the weekend. “Congrats to me, this is huge news!! As far as I know, I am not pregnant, but thank you!!!”

She continued to address the rumors by writing, “I love when people I don’t know make conspiracy theories about me on the Internet.”

Fong then slammed X users who were placing bets that she would be pregnant by July. “YOU PEOPLE ARE SICK.”

X Users Speculate Why Ashley St. Clair Publicly Revealed She Gave Birth to Elon Musk’s 13th Child

Meanwhile, X users speculate why St. Clair publicly confirmed she and Musk had a child. The author called out Musk for responding to “smears” about her plotting to have his child for half a decade.

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded,” she declared on X. “When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

Although she deleted it, other X users screenshot the response. They then posted about why they believed St. Clair spoke out to begin with.

“Seems like she wasn’t getting what she wanted, was emotional [and] hurt on Valentine’s Day,” Donald Trump activist Kylie Kremer wrote on X. “[And] decided to parade her crazy on the front porch thinking people would be sympathetic to her as a ‘victim’ of a powerful, wealthy man.”

Kremer continued calling St. Clair out by writing, “Ashley paraded her crazy on the front porch [and] invited the media to capture it. Mom was just throwing a temper tantrum because she was trying to [e]licit a reaction from dad.”

Kremer further stated she knows St. Clair in real life and that the pregnancy was an “open secret.”

“I’ve known for awhile too,” Kremer added. “It appears she was upset about this photo on Valentine’s Day. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned…”

Ex-Breitbart UK editor Raheem Kassam also claimed that he knew about Musk and St. Clair’s child for almost a year.