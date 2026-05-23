Rob Base, Rapper Behind Iconic Hip-Hop Song, Dead at 59

Rob Base, who rose to fame alongside DJ E-Z Rock for the 1988 infectious earworm “It Takes Two,” has died.

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News of Base’s death was shared on the rapper’s social media on May 22. The post revealed that the veteran rapper, whose real name is Robert Ginyard, passed away after a battle with cancer.

“Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip-hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer,” the message began.

“Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world,” the statement continued. “Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.”

“Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.”

Base celebrated his 59th birthday four days before his passing.

Of course, the comments section was filled with condolences from fans and high-profile artists alike.

“WTF? I was just on the phone with him a couple of months ago to clear a sample. He didn’t say anything about him being sick!!! This is terrible smh,” DJ and record producer Kid Capri lamented.

“RIP ROB BASE 🙏❤️🕊 Major love and condolences to his family and loved ones. God bless and keep them,” record producer Easy Mo Bee added.

“Rest in peace, may your legacy continue to grow and bless our ears 🙏” a fan wrote.

Rob Base Co-created a Cultural Phenomenon with ‘It Takes Two’

Base and DJ E-Z Rock broke through with their 1988 megahit “It Takes Two,” which became a party standard for decades afterward. According to Variety, the track reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Songs chart. It also cemented its place in pop culture, featuring in the film Iron Man 2 and at sporting events. It was also sampled by artists like Snoop Dog and the Black Eyed Peas.

Rapper Rob Base (Robert Ginyard) poses for a portrait on February 14, 1989, in New York City.(Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock met in grade school. The duo began performing together in Harlem before signing their first record deal. DJ E-Z Rock passed away in 2014 from complications related to diabetes.

The duo scored two more hits off their 1988 debut album, It Takes Two: “Get on the Dance Floor” and “Joy and Pain.”

Base released his debut solo studio album, The Incredible Base, in 1989, and reunited with DJ E-Z Rock for 1994’s Break of Dawn. However, none of the tracks on these albums achieved the same cultural impact as “It Takes Two.”

The veteran rapper remained a popular touring act. He recently performed alongside other old school rap acts like Vanilla Ice in the “I Love the ’90s Tour.”