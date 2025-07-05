Three Children Found Stabbed Inside Burning Chicago Home, Mother Taken Into Custody

First responders arrived at a Logan Square residence in Chicago after reports of a fire. Inside the burning home, three children were found with stab wounds, with one of them later succumbing to his injuries. As a result, the children’s mother, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

According to CBS News, the incident occurred at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, July 4, at a West Palmer Street residence in Chicago, Illinois. Citing a source close to the investigation, the outlet reports that one family member called 911 and reported that the mother had “snapped,” stabbed her children, and then lit the house on fire.

“I got this child yelling for help out the basement window. We’re trying to get her out of the window. I do see blood,” an unknown responding officer said, as per KKTV. “She’s covered in blood, got the knife away from her.”

Upon arrival, first responders found at least one of the children covered in blood. The fatal victim, a 4-year-old boy, was stabbed in the chest. He was declared dead at a local hospital and was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jordan Wallace.

Then, a 10-year-old boy was stabbed in the right arm and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition. Finally, a 13-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest, and back, as per CBS News, and is at a local hospital in critical condition.

Additionally, two neighbors, a 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were transported to a local hospital. They were injured as a result of smoke inhalation.

Reportedly, the 45-year-old woman, who remains unnamed, was taken into custody.

Neighbors React

Dorothy Kats, a neighbor, was awoken by the fire alarm on Friday morning. She lives with her partner in her apartment.

“I literally told him yesterday. I was like, ‘I don’t feel comfortable living here with our downstairs neighbor,'” Kats told CBS News.

Regarding the deceased child, Jordan, he recalled seeing him play outside in the past. Kats described him as a “really sweet kid.”

“He’s in a better place now, at the very least,” she added.

Angie Perez, another neighbor, called the incident “devastating.”

“These lives are ruined, you know?” Perez told ABC7. “There’s no happiness for them. A tragedy like this will trump any kind of happiness in the future.”