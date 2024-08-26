4-year-old-girl-in-stable-condition-after-being-stabbed-by-family-member-during-dispute

A 4-year-old girl from New Jersey is recovering after being stabbed multiple times by a family member on Friday.

On Friday, August 23, at around 4:00 p.m. local time, police discovered a young child with multiple stab wounds at a residence on 10th Avenue in Paterson, according to the Passaic County prosecutor’s office, per CBS News.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, sustained critical injuries from stab wounds to her forehead and was transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center.

The 4-year-old girl is currently in stable condition following the horrific stabbing. The child underwent surgery following the stabbing. Her injuries resulted in a punctured lung, a punctured liver, and damage to her diaphragm.

Witnesses Recall the Chaos Following the Stabbing of a 4-Year-Old Girl

Meanwhile, witnesses reported that the mother was in a state of hysteria as her daughter was hurried into an ambulance.

“We just seen the lady, the mommy, holding her daughter, running out the house hysterically, and blood coming from everywhere,” one neighbor recalled to CBS News.

However, first responders were quick to stabilize the chaotic situation.

“But the paramedics came here on time, did what they had to do, so just pray to God that the little girl is okay and that she makes it and everything’s okay because we have the whole city praying for her,” the neighbor said.

Local leaders assert that the shocking violence stemmed from a domestic family dispute. The primary suspect is a family member who is reportedly struggling with emotional issues.

“It was the aunt that committed this crime, and she’s on the loose. They’re trying to locate her at this time. At this time, she was not there in the moment officers were dispatched,” Councilmember Luis Velez told ABC 7.

Neighbors often observed the aunt walking up and down the block, pacing back and forth as she talked to herself, per ABC 7.

Meanwhile, the child’s father spoke out Saturday about her condition.

Speaking outside St. Joseph’s Hospital, where his daughter was receiving treatment, Faherem LaSane shared that she is on the mend.

“She couldn’t respond because she had tubes and everything down her. She opened her eyes and when she heard my voice she started making eye contact trying to see me. That brung joy to me that she was responsive,” LaSane told ABC 7.