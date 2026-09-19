carrot-top-hospitalized-after-reported-suicide-attempt

Comedian Carrot Top, real name Scott Thompson, has been hospitalized in Las Vegas following a reported suicide attempt.

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The 61-year-old veteran comedian “attempted suicide on Friday (Sept. 18) in the Vegas area and was rushed to a local hospital,” TMZ reports, citing sources close to the situation. His long-running residency at Vegas’s Luxor was canceled that evening due to the incident.

“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy,” Carrot Top’s rep, Jami Schlicher, told TMZ.

His Saturday night show at the Luxor was also canceled.

“Scott is a beloved member of the Luxor and MGM Resorts family, and we are relieved to hear that he is recovering,” Luxor owner MGM Resorts International added, per In-Touch. “We are thinking of him and wish him strength as he receives the care and support he needs.”

Of course, Carrot Top became a fan-favorite comedian back in the 1990s, enjoying a strong stand-up career for decades. He gained a legion of fans for his signature prop comedy and iconic long, red, curly hair.

Comedian Carrot Top performs live at The Roxy Theater in Atlanta, Georgia circa 1998 (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

He went on to headline films like Chairman of the Board. He’s also appeared in shows like Hacks and Scrubs and has been a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.