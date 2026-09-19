another-hulu-show-was-just-canceled

Being the toast of the town in the podcasting world may not translate to success on TV, with Hulu pulling the plug on a popular podcaster’s show.

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Indeed, podcasting favorite Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy fame just had her Hulu dating show, Love Overboard, which her Unwell Productions produces, canned by the streamer, per Page Six. Hulu only gave the dating show one season.

Page Six, citing an alleged insider, reported that Cooper’s show “wasn’t finding its audience,” leading to Hulu giving it the boot.

Reality TV personality Gabby Windey of The Bachelorette and Traitors fame hosted the show, with Cooper executive producing it.

The dating competition show, which dropped on Hulu back in March, followed 22 (allegedly) single studs and babes competing for romance.

The show getting shoved out the door by Hulu follows another recent setback for Cooper outside of the podcasting sphere. The 32-year-old podcaster’s drink line, Unwell Beverages, will shut down this fall after its final push of Halloween-themed beverages.

Podcaster Alex Cooper in 2025. (Photo by Thien-An Truong/NWSL via Getty Images)

Back in August, Bloomberg reported that Unwell Beverages’ main distributor, Target Corp., would attempt to sell the remaining Unwell Beverages product before “ceasing production across all of [its] line of beverages.”

Unwell Beverages, originally dubbed Unwell Hydration, just kicked off early last year. It boasted a wide line of products, like Unwell Focus, Unwell Protein, and Unwell Energy.

Cooper became a podcasting favorite as co-host of Call Her Daddy, a female-centered show on the male-dominated Barstool Sports network.