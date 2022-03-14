Thomas Markle Says He Has Evidence In Lawsuit Against Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s father made headlines before her wedding to Prince Harry, giving interviews to every outlet that contacted him and claiming he wasn’t invited to attend the wedding. It looks like Thomas Markle isn’t done speaking publicly about his daughter’s marriage; he recently launched his own YouTube channel.

Markle’s New YouTube Channel

The channel, which Markle started with his friend Karl Larsen, posted its first video earlier this week. The topic of conversation? Markle’s daughter and her husband, naturally.

When introducing their channel, Larsen said, “Tom wants to do it to put his thoughts out there from the horse’s mouth. He wants to speak about how Meghan and Harry have affected his family. The chat will be no-holds-barred. He wants his truth to be out there, just like Meghan’s truth came out a year ago in her Oprah Winfrey interview. He also wants to speak about other things in the news, too.”

His Support Of Daughter Samantha In Legal Battle

In addition to Markle’s own personal feelings on the situation surrounding him and his daughter, he will also be speaking about his eldest daughter Samantha’s current lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex for inflammatory comments she made during her interview with Oprah and in her book, Finding Freedom.

Samantha alleges that it was “defamatory” for Meghan to imply during her Oprah interview that the half-sisters were “virtual strangers” and say that she grew up “as an only child.” She is also accusing Meghan of making negative comments about their father in order to perpetuate a “rags to royalty” story of her life.

Markle is siding with his older daughter in the lawsuit, saying, “I’m standing up for my oldest daughter, Samantha. In this case, she should win because Meghan’s book was full of lies about her. I would appear in a deposition in this case, if it came to it.”

He also said that he would be willing to give evidence on Samantha’s behalf: “I would be more than happy to. I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face. I’d be thrilled to defend my oldest daughter.”

Meghan has not made any public comments about her sister’s lawsuit or her father’s video, but it’s safe to assume she is not pleased that Markle is continuing to drag personal family issues into the public eye. With this new YouTube channel, it’s likely that we’ll be hearing a lot more from Markle in the coming months.

