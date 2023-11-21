This Star From ‘The Good Doctor’ Is Leaving The Show To Run For Congress

In a significant shift in career focus, Hill Harper, recognized for his role as Dr. Marcus Andrews in the popular medical drama The Good Doctor, has announced his departure from the series. The decision comes as Harper redirects his attention toward a political career, seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow in the upcoming elections.

Harper, who portrayed Dr. Marcus Andrews throughout the show’s initial six seasons, confirmed his decision not to return for Season 7. The actor-turned-politician had declared his intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat back in July, aiming to challenge U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D) in the upcoming election cycle.

Citing the need for reform in American democracy, Harper’s spokesperson conveyed the actor’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. “Hill Harper feels strongly that there is a crisis in American democracy — too often, government only works for the rich and powerful while the rest of us struggle to find a voice,” the spokesperson told TVLine. Harper aims to represent the interests of working people in Congress and is dedicated to addressing these issues full time.

His exit from The Good Doctor aligns with the character’s trajectory within the series. Dr. Marcus Andrews resigned as president of the hospital in the Season 6 finale, providing a narrative platform for his departure from the show.

Before his acting career, Harper graduated from Brown University and Harvard Law, where he crossed paths with and befriended Barack Obama. He gained acting experience as a member of Boston’s Black Folks Theater Company during his time at Harvard.

Highlighting his union membership in SAG-AFTRA, Harper proudly emphasizes that if elected, he would be the sole U.S. senator representing a union. His departure from the television realm coincides with the recent resolution of the actors’ union strike, signifying the resumption of scripted television productions.

Beyond The Good Doctor, Harper’s illustrious career in television and film includes his prominent role as Dr. Sheldon Hawkes on CSI: NY for nine years, marking a distinguished presence across multiple projects since his debut in 1993.