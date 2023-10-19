‘This Raccoon Needs To Die!’: Why ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Is At War With Raccoons

After a group of raccoons declared war against The View star Ana Navarro’s home, she’s fighting back.

Critters are invading Navarro’s home, but luckily, she knows exactly how to fight back.

During a recent episode of the Behind the Table podcast, Navarro took a break from discussing politics to fill viewers in on the hilarious invasion.

“I had to do an entire reconstruction of an area of my house,” she explained. “A raccoon came through a palm frond onto my roof, ate a hole through my roof, it rained, water got in. It has been a disaster. I had to take my guest house down to the studs because of this raccoon. So, let me just say, I hate raccoons, I think they should all die, I don’t care if they’re cute, I don’t care if PETA comes after me. This raccoon needs to die.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Navarro primarily resides in Miami but spends her downtime between The View broadcasts in New York.

She continued, “Living in Miami is so high-maintenance. People in New York live in apartments and they have a super or somebody to take care of all this stuff. In Miami, you need all sorts of people to help.”

“And then there’s raccoons, there’s iguanas, they s— in your pool,” Navarro said. “There are lizards, there’s pythons that eat your Yorkies. There’s alligators — there’s alligators walking around on the street!”

‘The View’s’ Whoopi Goldberg On Retirement

While Ana Navarro is fighting off raccoons, Whoopi Goldberg is fending off retirement rumors.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, the long-time moderator shared her thoughts on retirement and her plans for the future.

Goldberg explained, “I’ve done nothing but retire. I’ve been retired my whole career, so I kind of like that, yeah.”

“I have a contract. As long as I’m doing the contract, nobody’s mad,” she continued.

Goldberg, who has appeared on the talk show for 16 years, is known for taking Fridays off work while her co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines fill in.

Who knows—maybe Whoopi can take one of her coveted Fridays off to help Ana with her raccoon invasion!