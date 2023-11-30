This NFL Star Has An Arrest Warrant For Assaulting A Pregnant Woman

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller has been issued an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

As reported by TMZ, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department claims the warrant was issued due to an incident involving Miller and a pregnant woman on Wednesday, November 29.

Police say Miller fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was treated for minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

As of Thursday, November 30, Miller, 34, has not been taken to jail.

Von Miller’s Team Releases A Statement

The Buffalo Bills athlete’s team released a statement regarding the incident, explaining, “This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The NFL released an extremely brief statement on the matter, saying, “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time.”

Miller’s History In The NFL

Miller began his football career in 2011 with the Denver Broncos. 10 years later, Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season.

After helping L.A. win the Super Bowl in 2021, he moved to the Buffalo Bills in 2022. However, Miller hasn’t been on the field much since the move since he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving last season.

In his career, Miller has totaled 123.5 sacks in 169 games.

The story surrounding Miller’s arrest warrant is continuing to develop.