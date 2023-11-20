This Is Why Prince Harry Refused To Watch ‘The Crown’

Prince Harry doesn’t plan on watching The Crown—and it turns out that his friends won’t be watching it for him, either.

As reported by Page Six, Prince Harry won’t be watching the new season of The Crown, featuring the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The closing season of the Netflix series depicts Diana’s final days amid her romance with film producer Dodi Fayed until their car crash death in Paris on August 31, 1997.

A source told Page Six, “Due to the sensitive nature of content in upcoming episodes of ‘The Crown,’ Prince Harry has understandably decided not to view the season.”

Harry, 39, has been candid about his struggles following his mother’s loss and has explained how his mental health was affected.

Earlier reports claimed that Harry’s friends would watch the show on his behalf to warn him of any traumatic content. However, the reports were later dismissed as false.

According to the source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no “ill feelings towards the show’s creators of Netflix.” The insider also maintains that Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t “consulted by anyone affiliated with the series or Netflix.”

The publication also reports that Harry’s brother, William, will not be viewing The Crown.

Prince Harry Is Distancing Himself From ‘The Crown’—

—and apparently, King Charles III, too,

Recently, Prince Harry didn’t attend King Charles’ birthday bash. While the media originally speculated that Harry declined the invitation, his spokesperson claimed otherwise.

The Prince’s spokesperson told Us Weekly, “In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”

Before Harry’s representative cleared the air, a source initially told Us Weekly that he declined the invitation to the event.

The celebration was held Tuesday, November 14, at Clarence House in London.