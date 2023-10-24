This Is Why Lauryn Hill Had To Cut Her Philadelphia Concert Short

The R&B artist has put a pause on her 25th anniversary tour for this reason…

This past Sunday, the iconic Lauryn Hill, now 48, announced her decision to reschedule the Philadelphia tour date commemorating the 25th anniversary of her debut album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

Hill elaborated on her situation, sharing that her medical team strongly recommended rescheduling the performance to avert any potential harm to her vocal cords.

In a post that was shared on X and Instagram, the R&B musician stated that she needs “to rest [her] voice to prevent any more damage.”

Later in the post, Hill shared that the show has been rescheduled for November 25th and has labelled it “a special one.”

The “Ex-Factor” singer expressed her thoughts again in a statement reflecting on the heartwarming experience of returning to the stage and celebrating her only studio album.

“The start of this tour has been incredible. What an amazing experience to celebrate this anniversary with all of my family, my friends and all of you.

“I look forward to giving you the show you deserve with a fully recovered and healthy voice,” the singer-songwriter said.

Hill also assured that following a few days of well-deserved rest, she will be back on track with her scheduled performances starting on Thursday in Toronto.

WireImage

The “Nothing Even Matters” singer is not the only one who has had to cancel shows recently. In another story, pop-singer Pink announced another cancelation during her Trustfall Tour due to health related issues.

Back in August, the hip-hop icon unveiled a series of shows commemorating the milestone anniversary of her Grammy-winning debut. The tour kicked off in September, and by early October, the recording artist extended the lineup with additional dates in cities such as San Francisco, Atlanta, Nashville, and Miami, among others. The grand finale will be in December.

WireImage

When Hill announced the tour, she took a moment to reflect on the cultural impact of her 1998 album, as expressed in a press release:

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs — (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

Hill continued, “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

Here’s to hoping Ms. Lauryn Hill feels better soon!