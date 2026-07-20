‘The View’ Host’s Son in Legal Trouble — and She’s Representing Him

Longtime The View host Sunny Hostin is heading back into the courtroom to represent her son Gabriel in a trespassing case.

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In court documents obtained by TMZ, Hostin’s son was cited on June 16 for an incident with police in New York City. The situation did not result in an arrest. However, Gabriel was accused of trespassing on the right-of-way of an active railroad track.

Hostin, who was previously a federal prosecutor, has been listed as Gabriel’s lawyer. She notably penned a letter to the district attorney’s office requesting that the case be dropped before her son’s upcoming hearing. She further explained the situation, noting that he had been on the tracks while training.

“My client is a 2025 Harvard University graduate with no criminal history or prior contact with the criminal justice system,” she wrote. “He is an avid runner and former Junior Olympian track athlete who was in the area training.”

She further noted, “While jogging, he observed what appeared to be a gravel incline that could be used for hill training. Although there was a gate at the entrance of the gravel incline, the gates were standing open. The only ‘No Trespassing’ sign was affixed to the left gate and, because the gates were open, it was not visible to my client as he entered the property.”

Hostin Argued Her Son Had No Ill-Intention and It Was An ‘Honest Mistake’

Hostin pointed out that Gabriel had reasonably believed that the area was accessible and had no intention of entering private property unlawfully. She noted that when a police officer approached him, her son immediately called her to come to the scene.

Hostin described her son’s actions as an “honest mistake.” She noted he worked hard to build an “exemplary academic and personal record.”

“Dismissal would avoid imposing unnecessary consequences on a young man who has demonstrated exceptional character and achievement,” she noted. “And who poses no risk to the community.”

Bodycam footage, obtained by The New York Post, showed Hostin approaching the officer at the time of the incident. She introduced herself as a The View host and former prosecutor.

“That’s my son. He’s a Harvard graduate,” she pointed out to another officer. “He doesn’t have a criminal record.”

She further noted, “He’s not a kid who’s ever in trouble. It’s an innocent mistake.”

One of the officers noted that Gabriel’s actions are an arrestable offense. The other officer noted they were “dimming” it to a trespass violation because Gabriel was in the right-of-way. “You weren’t in the gauge or anything,” he pointed out. “Which is the middle area where the tracks were on.”

Gabriel is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.