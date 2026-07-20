‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure to Compete on Reality TV Show

Years after her appearance on Dancing With the Stars, Candace Cameron Bure is heading to yet another reality TV show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

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The Full House star is among the castmates of the show’s fifth season.

“No glitz, no glamour, all grit!! I said YES to one of the hardest challenges I’ve EVER faced!!” she wrote while announcing the big news on Instagram. “See you on #SpecialForcesFOX.”

Per its IMDb, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test features 16 celebrity contestants battling through a set of special forces training challenges.

Others part of the upcoming season include Olivia Hudson, Brandi Glanville, Collin Gosselin, Ruby Rose, former U.S. Representative George Santos, Breana Tiesi, Alexia Umansky, Hannah Stocking, LeSean McCoy, Matt Barnes, Alycia Baumgardner, David Charvet, Maxim Naumov, and Mauricio Umansky.

Another ‘Special Forces’ Contestant Speaks Out

Meanwhile, Santos took to X to speak out about his decision to join the Special Forces fifth season cast.

While sharing the big news, Santos shared, “You guys I did a thing and I’m excited to share it with y’all! This experience changed my perspective in life and it was the most humbling thing I’ve ever done!”

“I took my fat behind off the couch and tried something new!” he declared in a separate post on X. “And it changed EVERYTHING! I can’t wait to share this experience with y’all!”

The former politician, who was previously sentenced to prison for financial crimes, also slammed his critics.

“To all the haters talking about me being fat, or @BrandiGlanville skin and wishing ill on @candacecbure amongst the other mean horrible things in the comment section,” he wrote. “You could not walk a day in any of our shoes… we are humans, we put ourselves out there and we have thick skin, now I can handle banter, but vicious vile mean comments are uncalled for.”

He then added, “Go step on grass and then watch us all thrive taking on an insane challenge and kicking ass!”

In a separate X post, he wrote, “OMG internet yes I’m fat. lol. You gonna see this fat boy move like no skinny person could ever lol.”