“This is the worst type of woman!” DJ Funk Flex Shares His True Thoughts About Jada Pinkett-Smith Following Keefe D Arrest

Funk Flex made some unfiltered comments about actress and talkshow host Jada Pinkett-Smith during one of his radio shows.

News has steadily circulated since Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested as a suspect in the 1996 murder of 2Pac.

At first, Flex was simply sharing his reaction to the arrest, but the conversation rapidly segued into a brutally honest, verbal attack on Pinkett-Smith following her response to the news of 2Pac’s murder suspect as well:

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac, “Pinkett-Smith posted on Instagram.

Flex allegedly took his IG story with a screenshot of a TMZ headline about Pinkett-Smith’s post:

As seen in the post, Flex says: “This the worst type of woman! Always focused on the old guy! Stay focused on Will! He’s alive and here!”

It’s no secret that people are still sensitive about the slap heard around the world at the 2022 Oscars. Perhaps just as juicy is the entanglement Jada confessed to having with R&B singer August Alsina, followed by his 2021 memoir titled Will where he admitted to being “tortured by the connection” between Pinkett-Smith and 2Pac.

Weeks earlier, Pinkett-Smith continued to express her admiration and love for 2Pac. On September 20, the Red Table Talk show host posted a nostalgic video of the two of them on Instagram, lip-syncing to Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s 1988 hit, “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

The clip from the video apparently coincides with a chapter from her new book Worthy.

Pinkett-Smith added, “Pac and I lip synching Parents Just Don’t Understand by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?”

Will Smith and Jada have been married since 1997. This was over a decade after the actress met and befriended 2Pac way ahead of their fame. Their relationship is depicted in 2Pac’s 2017 biopic, All Eyez On Me.

After the clip was shared by The Shade Room, Richie Dollaz, reality star and music manager, commented, “The emasculation and disrespect is so insane at this point- if she didn’t know where then bones were buried due woulda been gone.” Another source said, “No cap she’s mentioned and showed more love to 2Pac in her lifetime than her own husband and father of her children that’s wild.”

Another user commented, “Imagine being Will smith [sic] and your girl won’t stop talking about her lil teenage crush bruh. Enough is enough and I don’t want to hear if you’re secure with who you are it’s okay lol because at this point stop.”

Pinkett-Smith has not responded to Funk Flex’s comments about her at this time.

There’s a difference between paying respects and gushing over a past love, even if they had an untimely death. However, no one is perfect. On the plus side, it finally looks like 2Pac’s killer is being brought to justice. Flex’s strong sentiments about Pinkett-Smith will not go unheard. The ongoing debate about Will Smith’s decisions and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s controversial behavior continues to polarize the internet. What do you think?

In the meantime, if you haven’t already heard the full scoop following the arrest of 2Pac’s murder suspect, Keefe D, Compton Crip gang leader, confessed to being involved with the murder of the American rapper. In Keefe D’s book, Compton Street Legend, he describe the events leading up to the murder in vivid and haunting detail.

Now the 60-year-old faces charges is facing legal charges following the production of the incriminating events in the novel. Could we really have the answer after all these years?